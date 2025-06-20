Tommy Dreamer Reacts To WWE HOFer Goldberg Getting Title Shot Vs. Gunther At SNME

Shortly after WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg warned GUNTHER that he was "next," WWE confirmed that he'd challenge "The Ring General" for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, which emanates from Atlanta, Georgia on July 12. Given that Goldberg has been out of action for three years, plus his age, some pundits have taken issue with him receiving a world title shot. WWE alum Tommy Dreamer, on the other hand, is okay with this pathing.

"ECW One Night Stand 2006, Terry Funk, I think he was 62. I showed you that match with Hulk Hogan and The Crusher. Crusher was 62," Dreamer said on Busted Open Radio." "I talked about this on After Dark, I'm not an MMA person, but I've been watching a lot of documentaries, and in the history of MMA, history of boxing, they have gone the route of people getting title shots, jumping ahead of a lot of other people for the simple fact of, 'Hey, this is going to be a draw.' Watch the Ronda Rousey documentary. They literally gave her a title in the UFC without even having a match and the UFC made her the champion, so I don't have a problem with it."

Regarding the possibility of Goldberg winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Dreamer noted that it would be a special moment, especially with the 58-year-old's ties to Atlanta. At the same time, Dreamer recognizes that WWE would likely face some backlash for going that route. No matter the outcome, though, Dreamer reiterates that Goldberg being on WWE SNME inherently helps sell the event.

While WWE has yet to announce it, reports indicate that Goldberg's bout at Saturday Night's Main Event is also expected to be the last of his career. The former Universal Champion has been preparing for his retirement match for months with the aid of stem cell treatment.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.