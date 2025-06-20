Konnan Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Get Into Creative

WCW legend Konnan seems to have the scoop on a lot of things his peers might or might not be up to in the industry, and during a recent episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, the veteran claimed that there's a WWE Hall of Famer that's currently aiming to transition into a backstage role in creative.

"I think that, bro, I was running around so I think that Undertaker wants to get into creative..." Konnan claimed. "He likes it a lot, and he's been in, you know, he was in creative at Money in the Bank, he was in the other one, and I think he's very interested in being part of the creative team." Konnan then added that he believes The Undertaker would be a good fit in creative based on the takes that he has on his own podcast.

One of the takes Konnan could be referring to, was when The Undertaker revealed why he transitioned into his "American Badass" gimmick, and revealed that he had creative input in the change. During an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, the veteran noted that he felt that his "Deadman" gimmick not only became stale but confined him too much. Changing to the "American Badass" further allowed him to be more open on the mic in ways that his "Deadman" gimmick couldn't, and later he'd naturally transition into the "Deadman 2.0." With his experience working on his own creative changes and what fans have seen of him in "WWE LFG," The Undertaker might just be an incredible asset for WWE creative.

