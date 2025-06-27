MVP Remembers Meeting Former AEW Champion MJF

Though it took some time to smooth things over with Bobby Lashley, MJF now seems to be a fully-fledged member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. This means that he and MVP are members of the same faction after the two performers have expressed their mutual admiration in the past. Appearing on his podcast, "Marking Out," MVP shared the story of how he first met the former AEW World Champion.

About a decade ago, MVP was in the northeast for a series of independent appearances when he learned that there was a documentary screening in the area that he wished to attend. Because he was visiting, he didn't have his own transportation and asked one of the promoters he was working with if any of the wrestlers would be able to drive him. The promoter let him know that there was a young performer who offered to help, but the wrestler wanted to know if he could pick MVP's brain about the industry.

"I'm like, 'Say less,'" MVP stated. "He was there early to pick me up at the hotel. We drove to Asbury Park together and we watched the screening together. We hung out, we had a few drinks, we ate."

MVP was impressed by the type of questions MJF was asking, as he could tell the young wrestler actually wanted to learn and improve himself. Though MJF was just a few years into his career, MVP could tell that he already had a better grasp on the business aspect of wrestling than most.

"That kid who was driving me around is now a star in wrestling and is making a substantial income," MVP said. "Be a professional and that will carry you very far in the business."

