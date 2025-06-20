Nic Nemeth Thinks Adding Stipulation To WWE SNME Title Match Would Tell 'Dumb Story'

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Goldberg returned and challenged GUNTHER to a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Goldberg's match against "The Ring General" will presumably be the last match of his career before entering retirement, but according to TNA star Nic Nemeth, WWE could ruin his farewell with a specific stipulation.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth explained that if Goldberg willingly puts his career on the line, it would be a poor booking decision by WWE. "It'd be worse storytelling if he puts his career on the line after he gets the world title match, I'd be like what a dumb story, what an idiot."

Although Nemeth isn't thrilled with the possibility of an added stipulation, he did admit that GUNTHER forcing Goldberg to put his career on the line would be wiser, but still wants to watch the world champion brutalize the 58-year-old.

"You're now seeing not some four minute Goldberg match, you're seeing a four minute Goldberg match that's for the world title and if he doesn't win, he's done. The stipulations went from an attraction match to two different huge stipulations that makes it an extra draw, now I want to see it. I want to see him get his ass kicked, hit his two dumb moves, have GUNTHER sit up like Undertaker, chop him in the face 10 times or whatever the hell he does and drop him ... his career is over, beat it, good riddance."

In 2019, when Nemeth was wrestling as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Goldberg defeated him in an embarrassing match at SummerSlam, having squashed the six-time Intercontinental Champion in two minutes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.