Update On LA Knight's WWE Creative Plans, Roster Placement

Since Seth Rollins captured the Money In The Bank contract earlier this month, LA Knight has had his fair share of altercations with "The Visionary's" new group on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfered during the Men's Money In The Bank match to help Rollins win the briefcase, but in doing so, prevented Knight from claiming the contract. With the former United States Champion seemingly beginning a program with Rollins' faction, rumors suggested that he could be moving over to the red brand permanently, but according to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," no official transfer will be taking place.

Meltzer explained that Knight will not be considered a "Raw" star going forward, but will be featured on the show on a semi-consistent basis, with their currently being no strict rules about talent appearing on any WWE brand. In addition, any planned matches between Knight and Rollins or his faction members have yet to be revealed at this time.

Despite feuding with Knight heading into the summer, Rollins will be keeping an eye on GUNTHER, who currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw." "The Ring General" is set to defend the title against Goldberg next month at Saturday Night's Main Event, and could wrestle the winner of the King Of The Ring tournament at SummerSlam if he retains. Nevertheless, Saturday Night's Main Event and SummerSlam could be two events that Rollins decides to cash-in, whether he's still feuding with Knight or not.