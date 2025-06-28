Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Gives Lesson In WWE Contracts

WWE contracts have been a confusing concept to some, with many fans not understanding that wrestlers are never considered full-time employees of the promotion. Similarly, there has been criticism aimed at the non-compete clauses they must undergo. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently explained how wrestling promotion contracts work and the biggest paycheck he and Bully Ray got from WWE during a video shared on his YouTube channel.

"Every major company in pro wrestling gives a wrestler a downside guarantee," he explained, noting that he was given a downside guarantee in ECW, WWE, and TNA. He then explained the downside guarantee, explaining that it's essentially the base fee a wrestler will always get paid, regardless of where they are on the card or how they're used. "This is why it's so important that when you negotiate, you negotiate something that you not only [are] going to feel happy with, but you feel comfortable with." D-Von further explained that the downside guarantee is an important fallback when merchandise doesn't pan out.

However, D-Von added that merchandise is still extremely important and something he advises wrestlers to focus on as well. "My merchandise checks were very, very good. I had no issues with the WWE or TNA, let alone ECW for that matter," he recalled. "When the merchandise sold, you got paid!" D-Von noted that he still makes money off of merchandise from WWE with his Legend's Contract, also adding how massive the money he gets from video games as well. "Even to this day, I'm still in video games. I'm still very active in merchandise that WWE puts out."