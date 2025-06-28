Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Gives Lesson In WWE Contracts
WWE contracts have been a confusing concept to some, with many fans not understanding that wrestlers are never considered full-time employees of the promotion. Similarly, there has been criticism aimed at the non-compete clauses they must undergo. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently explained how wrestling promotion contracts work and the biggest paycheck he and Bully Ray got from WWE during a video shared on his YouTube channel.
"Every major company in pro wrestling gives a wrestler a downside guarantee," he explained, noting that he was given a downside guarantee in ECW, WWE, and TNA. He then explained the downside guarantee, explaining that it's essentially the base fee a wrestler will always get paid, regardless of where they are on the card or how they're used. "This is why it's so important that when you negotiate, you negotiate something that you not only [are] going to feel happy with, but you feel comfortable with." D-Von further explained that the downside guarantee is an important fallback when merchandise doesn't pan out.
However, D-Von added that merchandise is still extremely important and something he advises wrestlers to focus on as well. "My merchandise checks were very, very good. I had no issues with the WWE or TNA, let alone ECW for that matter," he recalled. "When the merchandise sold, you got paid!" D-Von noted that he still makes money off of merchandise from WWE with his Legend's Contract, also adding how massive the money he gets from video games as well. "Even to this day, I'm still in video games. I'm still very active in merchandise that WWE puts out."
'During the Attitude Era, we were selling out everywhere we went!'
D-Von Dudley further explained that wrestlers also receive a percentage of the house and the number of people in the arena, but at the same time, they are paid differently based on where their match is on the card. "Back then in WWE, especially during the Attitude Era, we were selling out everywhere we went! So, regardless of where you were on the card then, you still made money," he noted. "Never once did we complain, except for that one SummerSlam, the first TLC match, we felt like we deserved more because of what we put our bodies through." Despite this, D-Von still urged wrestlers to know when to keep their mouths shut when the time is right.
"The biggest payday that Bubba and myself had ever received was at WrestleMania; that was the biggest pay-per-view money that you were gonna make," he recalled, noting that he knew, going into the massive event, that he'd get a huge payout. The veteran then explained how the WWE Legends deal works for him and Bully Ray. "The WWE is allowed to use your likeness. They're allowed to put you on video games, to put you on action figures, on cups and t-shirts; you name it, they'll do it. You're still making money, one way or another, and, most likely, it's really good money."
