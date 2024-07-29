Former WWE Star Dijak Explains The 'Double-Edged Sword' Of A Wrestling Non-Compete

Non-compete clauses in wrestling have often confused fans as some aren't exactly aware of what a person actually does during that set timeframe. WWE are known to include 30-day non-competes in their "WWE NXT" contracts and 90-day periods in their main roster contracts, meaning that when a talent is released, while they aren't allowed to do any wrestling-related activities during that timeframe, they are still getting paid until that clause expires.

During a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, former WWE star Donovan Dijak believes that the non-compete clauses have their pros and cons. He said that they get paid during the period, but their names become less relevant.

"It's a double-edged sword. So on the one hand the 90 days is, like you mentioned, a cool-off period, but it's also a good time to get your ducks in a row while you're getting paid. So that's obviously a key factor. Three months out is about how most booking on the indie and meet and greet scene kind of works. So you can fill your schedule relatively easy," said Dijak. "My November and December are looking pretty good right now, my July is not. So it's kind of this double-edged sword. But the good part of it is the buzz. Obviously, I timed the tweet with the letter very specifically to be at a time where I was hoping it would kind of be the only pro wrestling story of that day."

Dijak doesn't have a non-compete clause as his recent WWE contract expired and he has already made many appearances on the independent scene, with many more lined up throughout the rest of the year.

