WWE's Alexa Bliss Enters Fanatics Fest Alongside Fan Dressed As The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Fanatics Fest took over New York City this weekend, providing fans with opportunities to meet with their favorite sports figures, such as WWE Superstars. One memorable interaction involved Alexa Bliss at the WWE entrance attraction.

Over on Instagram, WWE posted footage of Bliss participating in the entrance experience, which allowed event-goers to walk down a runway to the tune of a WWE theme song. In this case, one fan emerged in a costume inspired by The Fiend, the alter ego of the late Bray Wyatt. As that fan stood at the top of the runway with their Fiend lantern and mask, a young girl dressed as Alexa Bliss, Lilly Doll and all, joined them with the real Bliss by her side. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion then accompanied the duo down the ramp to the tune of "Let Me In" before delivering a Too Sweet to the Fiend cosplayer.

After dissolving her "Goddess" persona in the summer of 2020, Bliss transformed into a much darker entity, and in doing so, aligned herself with The Fiend. Bliss' partnership with The Fiend included a feud with Randy Orton, whom she famously launched a fireball at. The initial Fiend-Bliss alliance lasted until WrestleMania 37, when Bliss distracted her mentor with black liquid dripping down her face, thus allowing Orton to defeat him.

Windham Rotunda, the man behind The Fiend and Bray Wyatt, sadly died in August 2023. Still, his spirit remains alive through fans, family, and friends, including Bliss, who marked her 2025 Royal Rumble return with a Fiend-themed jacket.