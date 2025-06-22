Nic Nemeth Predicts Winner In WWE SNME Title Match Between Gunther & Goldberg

After lots of speculation, it was confirmed on last week's "WWE Raw" that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be wrestling at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia in what will be his retirement match against Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. "Busted Open" host Nic Nemeth, who experienced a match with Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019, gave his prediction for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's farewell match.

"With WWE, you never know if he's gonna win that title, and if you wanna say like 'oh, in this era sometimes people are champions for two-three years now,' well, that title changed two weeks ago, or a week ago whatever it was. You could go one more time real quick and then go back to Gunther and then he has it for five years and you go 'hey listen, he had these four reigns over fifteen years,' and you go 'okay, great,' but there is a genuine chance," Nemeth teased.

Nemeth's first prediction of Goldberg's final match was a clash with Bron Breakker, but with a nearly-undefeated Gunther as the final foe, Nemeth sees potential for a big moment. The former TNA World Champion also pointed out that Gunther has only lost three matches on the main roster and that a fourth would not harm "The Ring General."

"It's going to be a four-minute match but it's going to be drawn out for fifteen or twenty minutes and it should be and it should be a spectacle and the pageantry should be there but I think Gunther wins but in my head there's always, always a shred of doubt. If Vince [McMahon] was in charge, it's like sixty-forty (percent change) (Goldberg)'s winning but I don't know, I don't know where they're gonna go, he shouldn't win," Nemeth stated while predicting that a lot of people will watch.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.