Nic Nemeth Discusses Original Plans For Match Against WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg
Current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has been incredibly successful in the wrestling world lately. Nemeth has traveled the world wrestling for TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and added a few titles to his trophy cabinet.
However, things were not always as great for Nemeth as they are now, specifically in his WWE days, under the moniker Dolph Ziggler. Nemeth, during that time, fought through some major lows, one of which was a two-minute defeat against Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth went into more detail about how the match came to be, revealing that he was planning on leaving WWE at the time.
"That Sunday and that Monday were supposed to be my last two days with the company," said Nemeth. "I was retiring. I was putting over two guys on the way out."
The second individual referenced is former WWE Champion The Miz, who defeated Nemeth on the August 12, 2019 edition of "Raw."
Creative frustrations with the boss
According to Nic Nemeth, he was made aware of the plans to lose to Goldberg in a short SummerSlam bout not long before the show occurred. When he got specific details of how the match would happen, he was less than pleased.
"I go to the boss, and I am begging," said Nemeth. "I go, 'Boss, you could have a local do this. If I can't do this, you can't trust me to do this, then you can't trust to me do anything. I don't want to work here.'"
Despite the initial frustration, Nemeth was able to figure things out and make the match a moment that he claims is well remembered at this point in his career.
"A lot of people remember that segment," said Nemeth. "I take a hell of a spear because it's real with some dips*its. I have some people go, 'I remember that. Was that 25-minute segment?' And I go, 'No, it was about six minutes.' People liked it, it repaired his image."
Repairing his image is a reference to Goldberg's disastrous match with The Undertaker in 2019 which occurred not long before the Goldberg vs. Ziggler Summerslam match.
