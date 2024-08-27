Nic Nemeth Discusses Original Plans For Match Against WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg

Current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has been incredibly successful in the wrestling world lately. Nemeth has traveled the world wrestling for TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and added a few titles to his trophy cabinet.

However, things were not always as great for Nemeth as they are now, specifically in his WWE days, under the moniker Dolph Ziggler. Nemeth, during that time, fought through some major lows, one of which was a two-minute defeat against Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth went into more detail about how the match came to be, revealing that he was planning on leaving WWE at the time.

"That Sunday and that Monday were supposed to be my last two days with the company," said Nemeth. "I was retiring. I was putting over two guys on the way out."

The second individual referenced is former WWE Champion The Miz, who defeated Nemeth on the August 12, 2019 edition of "Raw."

