Former WWE Star Reacts To Goldberg's Retirement News: 'Good F'n Riddance'

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg announced his retirement match at Crown Jewel 2024. The bout is set to take place in 2025 and will presumably see the veteran take on GUNTHER based on comments he made at the premium live event. Former WWE star Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, addressed the bout on X (formerly known as Twitter) and even participated in some fantasy booking.

"On the bell, he spears & jackknife's Gunther. G kicks out at 1. 3 minute match and good f'n riddance."

In a follow-up post, Nemeth said that "the Steiner kid" would also be a fitting final opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer. He is, of course, referring to Bron Breakker, the current Intercontinental Champion, son of Rick Steiner, and nephew of "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner. Regardless of who he faces, however, it seems that the former Ziggler isn't sad about Goldberg retiring.

Goldberg faced Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and picked up the victory — probably to the surprise of no one — and got his in-ring mojo back. Goldberg has credited his bout with Ziggler for helping him after this bad match against The Undertaker at that year's Super Showdown event, which will go down in history as a low point in the careers of the Hall of Famers.

Hopefully, Goldberg's final match will be better than his outing with "The Deadman." He looks set to face GUNTHER after "The Ring General" called him out at WWE Bad Blood 2024, which almost resulted in an altercation between the pair. It will be interesting to see if Nemeth's prediction comes true, but we will know for sure in 2025.