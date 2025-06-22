Nikki Bella Talks WWE Evolution 2025, Says Women Stole The Show At WrestleMania 41

First returning to WWE earlier this year in the women's Royal Rumble match, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her "WWE Raw" return two weeks ago, being confronted and attacked by Liv Morgan. Bella was expected to have a match with Morgan next month at Evolution 2 but with Morgan being injured last week on "Raw," it is anticipated that plans will change. Bella was at yesterday's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff and spoke on being an influence in the evolution of WWE's women's division.

"It means everything. Being a mom it's kinda like the same feels, you're so proud. What the women are doing today is incredible. When we always talk about you want someone to raise the bar, they've exceeded that beyond and I think it's finally time to see what these women can do, all the women. One night, just for them," Bella proudly said.

Bella and her sister Brie helped to showcase the women of WWE in an intimate light with "Total Divas" which began to attract outside viewers to WWE, specifically the women. The twins were a big part in WWE's Divas Revolution in 2015, and with Bella being a key fixture in the generational change of women's wrestling, she confidently walked into the main event of Evolution 1, the first-ever all-women wrestling event, to challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Almost seven years later, Bella has seen no slowdown with the women's division.

"We all know who stole the show at WrestleMania (41); I'm just gonna say it was the women, and it's time, it's just very important, it makes me so happy that they're gonna have a show dedicated to them," Bella would say to conclude her appearance.

