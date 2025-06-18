Nikki Bella Praises WWE Women's Locker Room, Calls This Star The 'Nicest Person Ever'

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella encountered a variety of new and familiar faces last week as she returned to her hometown of Phoenix, the site of "WWE Raw." During a new episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Nikki heaped special praise for the current "Raw" women's locker room, which includes WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Natalya, a long-time friend of Nikki's.

"Rhea Ripley is the nicest person ever. She's just so cool, just the sweetest, and just so beautiful," Nikki said. "There was even a few of us talking about it, but she's just so sweet. And I just love Cathy Kelley. She's hilarious, so sweet. Scarlett, you realize what a great character Scarlet is because she's so sweet and what she can play. There needs to be more of her.

"I have to say we got a ton of women [on Raw]. IYO SKY is just gorgeous, she's beautiful. Kairi [Sane] kicks so much butt. I was like, 'Damn, girl.' All of them crushed it [in the Queen of the Ring tournament matchup]. And I love that Bayley's back. She is just the best. She is like locker room leader, that one. She's just always the sweetest."

While backstage, Nikki notably snapped a photo with SKY, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri, which "The Genius of the Sky" later shared to social media. According to Nikki, being around Natalya gave her a nostalgic feeling as the two co-starred on "Total Divas" and frequently worked together in the ring throughout the 2010s. Regarding Natalya's current tag partner Maxxine Dupri, Nikki is confident that she will be a huge star in WWE, especially due to her magnetic and bubbly energy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.