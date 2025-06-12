Backstage Report Suggests New WWE Women's Tag Team In The Works

For the first time in decades, WWE's Natalya has been making headlines for what she's been doing outside the WWE bubble, as opposed to what she's been doing in it. As she's gone out to wrestle for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport or the NWA, Nattie has done curiously little work in WWE itself, wrestling only 9 matches for the promotion, with only three occurring on a PLE, "Raw" or "SmackDown." But a new report suggests that a tease involving her from a few months ago could see her back on TV again real soon.

Taking to X early Thursday afternoon, Cory Hays brought to attention a Wrestlevotes Radio report, which suggested WWE was preparing to launch a new women's tag team consisting of Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. While nothing is finalized, its expected the duo will be going under the name "The Dungeon Dolls," a reference to the Hart Family Dungeon, where Natalya first honed her craft.

WWE is in the planning stages of launching a new women's tag team on television. The tag team will be Natalya and Maxxine Dupri with the proposed name of 'The Dungeon Dolls'. WWE is in the process of getting the name cleared for both legal presentation and merchandising... pic.twitter.com/WjCTLIFVbP — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 12, 2025

A Natalya/Dupri tag team was first hinted at back on a March episode of "Raw," when a post-show segment saw Dupri approach Natalya about mentoring her. At the time, Natalya was hesitant on the idea, but agreed to think about it. A month later, the duo teamed up for the first time, coming up short in Women's Tag Team Championship gauntlet held on the April 11 episode of "SmackDown."

Since then, Natalya and Dupri have had no matches together, though Dupri accompanied Natalya to the ring during her most recent "Main Event" match against Roxanne Perez, with Natalya doing the same for Dupri's bouts. In a recent interview, Natalya suggested the team was still together, and that she was hoping to team with Dupri at the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE on July 13.