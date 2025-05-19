WWE's Natalya Comes Up Short In NWA Women's Title Match At Crockett Cup 2025

WWE star Natalya made her NWA debut this past weekend, when she featured in the Crockett Cup show on Saturday in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

Natalya, wrestling under the ring name Nattie Neidhart, faced off against NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Paige on the show and lost to the champion. The match was taped and will be broadcast on a future edition of NWA Powerr. The WWE star's match with Paige was set up at last month's GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII show, where Paige attacked her after Natalya's victory over Miyu Yamashita.

That match was the last time Natalya wrestled, as she has not wrestled in WWE, although she has featured in segments on "WWE Raw" alongside Maxxine Dupri and the Alpha Academy group. Like her Bloodsport appearance, Natalya walked out to rock band Rage Against The Machine's "Killing in the Name" song, flanked by her crew.

Natalya was eager to feature in NWA, claiming that she did everything in her power to wrestle on the show. She explained her desire to do more outside of WWE and stated that she had wanted to wrestle in NWA for a long time, owing to her friendship with NWA owner and musician Billy Corgan. While she continues to wrestle outside WWE, the Canadian star is also eager to achieve more in WWE and win more titles, two of which she wants to win are the newly introduced Women's United States Championship and Women's Intercontinental Championship.