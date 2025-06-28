Dominik Mysterio Reveals The Weird Thing He'd Divorce His Wife For

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio might be involved in an ongoing love story with Liv Morgan, and before that, Rhea Ripley, but it's common knowledge that outside of kayfabe, the second-generation wrestler is in a loving marriage. However, during an interview with Stephanie McMahon, Mysterio jokingly revealed the one reason he'd divorce his wife, Marie Juliette.

"I love In-N-Out Burger, I told my wife, again, sorry Marie, the only time I would ever, ever, ruin our marriage is if someone decided to tell me 'Hey, I'm gonna give you an In-N-Out restaurant, but you have to leave your wife.' I'm doing it," the champion jokingly claimed. He then explained that In-N-Out is important to him and not simply a fast-food chain, but quickly clarified that he wouldn't be choosing it over his wife. "She's more than welcome! She's more than welcome! She's gonna get free burgers for life!"

However, when pressed on whether he was serious, Mysterio noted that he'd have to read the fine print of the hypothetical contract and suggested that their divorce would only be temporary. "I love Marie! I love my wife! And In-N-Out! I'm probably gonna get In-N-Out later tonight." On a serious note, Mysterio has been very open about his love for his wife and even clarified her stance on his many romantic on-screen angles. According to the champion, his wife is okay with all the angles, even segments where he's kissed Morgan, claiming that they've been together since they were 14 and all he has to do is let her know beforehand.

