Who Is Dominik Mysterio's Wife, Marie?
When Dominik Mysterio defeated Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, it was the culmination of a rather unexpected road to singles glory for the second-generation star. While Mysterio had long been lauded for being one of the most hated heels on WWE's roster, he had often found himself less as the focal point and more as someone stuck under two very different shadows. The first, of course, was his father, Rey Mysterio, the legendary luchador whom Dominik began his career teaming with before going on to become one of his father's latter-day rivals. Then there's the other shadow Dirty Dom found himself other; that of his two major onscreen relationships.
Ever since joining Judgment Day years ago, Mysterio's WWE run has largely been defined by his pairings with two of WWE's biggest women's wrestling stars. Most recently, Mysterio has found himself involved with Liv Morgan, a union that has been strong for both, given Morgan's reign as WWE Women's World Champion and current reign as Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez. But before that relationship was Dom's connection with "Mami" Rhea Ripley, a pairing that was so successful and convincing that Ripley's then-fiancé and now husband, AEW's Buddy Matthews, constantly had to remind fans he and Ripley were in a relationship. All the while, Mysterio never had to make such distinctions between kayfabe and his personal life, even though he too had a long-term relationship outside of the ring.
Dominik Mysterio And His Wife Marie Are High School Sweethearts
Not a ton is known about Mysterio's marriage to Marie Juliette, other than the couple got engaged in January 2023, tying the knot a little over a year later on March 6. Beyond that, Mysterio has largely followed in the footsteps of top WWE star Roman Reigns in keeping his private life private, a rare occurrence in a world these days where most wrestling relationships are out in the open. Despite that, Mysterio has dropped some nuggets here and there about his relationship with Marie, including revealing that they had been together since they were 14 years old during an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast.
One other thing Mysterio has touched on is his wife's reactions to some of the more "romantic" angles he's been involved in, including one segment where Ripley licked his face, and several that involved him and Morgan kissing. And according to Mysterio, Juliette has been cool with it, a fact that has even surprised him somewhat. Ultimately, Mysterio credits their long-term relationship and the fact that he is quick to let Juliette know if he will be doing an angle like that ahead of time, as making them both feel secure in their relationship. In fact, during that same "Impaulsive" appearance, Mysterio revealed that Juliette's reaction to Ripley licking his face was to bring up finding a tarantula in her and Mysterio's garage, another sign that she is cool with that aspect of his career.