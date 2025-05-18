Who Is Dominik Mysterio's Wife, Marie?

When Dominik Mysterio defeated Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, it was the culmination of a rather unexpected road to singles glory for the second-generation star. While Mysterio had long been lauded for being one of the most hated heels on WWE's roster, he had often found himself less as the focal point and more as someone stuck under two very different shadows. The first, of course, was his father, Rey Mysterio, the legendary luchador whom Dominik began his career teaming with before going on to become one of his father's latter-day rivals. Then there's the other shadow Dirty Dom found himself other; that of his two major onscreen relationships.

Ever since joining Judgment Day years ago, Mysterio's WWE run has largely been defined by his pairings with two of WWE's biggest women's wrestling stars. Most recently, Mysterio has found himself involved with Liv Morgan, a union that has been strong for both, given Morgan's reign as WWE Women's World Champion and current reign as Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez. But before that relationship was Dom's connection with "Mami" Rhea Ripley, a pairing that was so successful and convincing that Ripley's then-fiancé and now husband, AEW's Buddy Matthews, constantly had to remind fans he and Ripley were in a relationship. All the while, Mysterio never had to make such distinctions between kayfabe and his personal life, even though he too had a long-term relationship outside of the ring.