Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.

After first becoming an onscreen character for WWE back in 2019, the third-generation talent made his official wrestling debut in August of 2020 against Seth Rollins. After spending nearly two years tagging with his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has truly come into his own over the course of the last six months. The former "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Champion turned his back on his father and tag partner at WWE Clash at the Castle in September, joining forces with The Judgment Day. Since then, Mysterio has been a core part of the group, which also includes Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

Though he made his wrestling debut in 2020, WWE fans first became familiar with Mysterio during a classic 2005 storyline that saw his father battle Eddie Guerrero with custody of the young Mysterio on the line. Rey would go on to win the match, securing custody of his son in the storyline. Nearly 20 years later, Dominik is now a fully-fledged WWE wrestler, and is certainly looking forward to his upcoming wedding while he continues building on his family's legacy in the ring.