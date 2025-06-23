Former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champion Undergoes Surgery To Have Appendix Removed

Former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Subculture have continued to see success around the world following their respective releases from WWE in 2022, but Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews will have to put their run as a tag team on hold for the time being due Webster undergoing surgery to have appendix removed.

Seems my appendix has decided it hates me and has to come out! I swear if this thing kills me before I see Oasis next month I'm gonna haunt @liamgallagher & @NoelGallagher until they perform a private set just for me. pic.twitter.com/tHE6XsHOzC — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) June 19, 2025

On June 19, Webster took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that he had been hospitalized and that he would have to undergo surgery to remove his appendix, something he wasn't happy about as he had just secured tickets to go and see the Oasis reunion tour. Webster was still waiting to go into surgery on the morning of June 21, but he would return to social media later on that day to confirm that his appendix had been removed and that he was on the road to recovery, which now begs the question of what is more important to him; returning to wrestling, or being healthy enough to see Oasis perform live?

Minus one appendix but we are on the other side. Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes. pic.twitter.com/q8XonRjiSO — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) June 21, 2025

Before he was hospitalized, Webster and Andrews had been wrestling primarily for the ATTACK! Pro Wrestling promotion in their native Wales, with their last match as Subculture coming at the "C'est La Vie" event on May 18 against The Bryant Bros. That was Webster's last match before his procedure, but Andrews has continued to wrestle in singles action in recent weeks, which included a defense of his Riot Cabaret Championship on June 4 against Charles Crowley.

Once Webster is healthy, Subculture will look to put together a run of form that will take them back to where they were just a few short years ago, where they at one point held the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships, and the Impact Wrestling (now TNA) World Tag Team Championships at the same time.