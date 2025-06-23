WWE President Nick Khan Discusses Working Relationship With Triple H

Considering the size of a company like World Wrestling Entertainment, it takes a lot of strong-minded people to keep everything running smoothly. WWE have two very strong-minded people near the top of their own food chain in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque as the company's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, and Nick Khan as the WWE President and board member of TKO Group Holdings. Khan and Levesque work closely on major aspects of the company, and during a special appearance on former WWE CEO and Levesque's real-life wife Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, Khan revealed what it's like working so closely with "The Game."

"Paul [Levesque] and I, Triple H and I, we make mistakes in business every day. The good thing is we have one another, where we can say, 'I think I did this. What do you think?' 'Ah, I don't think that was the move. Maybe we could think of it the other way.' 'Okay, let's try that,' and then to the executive committee meeting–the executive committee part of me, the senior leadership team will say, 'Hey, this got messed up. We're going to pivot,' we're going to do X, Y and Z instead and everyone rolls in the same direction."

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, Levesque took great pleasure in revealing to the world that Khan had actually worked for WWE back in the 1990s as he was actually an usher at Caesar's Palace when WWE hosted WrestleMania 9 in Las Vegas in 1993. All of the footage came to light during the release of a documentary showing unreleased backstage footage of WWE's first attempt of bringing its flagship event to "Sin City."

