WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Reacts To Lawsuit Faced By AEW, Jon Moxley

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has criticized the former AEW crew member who recently sued AEW and Jon Moxley after he was pushed during an AEW show.

News recently emerged that Christopher Dispensa, former member of AEW's production crew, filed a lawsuit against Moxley after he was shoved during a show in 2023. Rikishi, during a recent edition of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast, questioned what Dispensa was doing ringside when he was not a cameraman.

"Why would he be around the ring if he didn't have a damn camera or anything? What is he producing out there with nothing?" asked the legend. "That's Jon Moxley telling him get out the way. That's what he's saying. Like, what are you doing here?"

Rikishi is firmly backing Moxley and AEW, and stated that he would have done the same as Moxley if he were in a similar position.

"Yes [I think it would've happened in WWE]. I mean, I know I would have because I mean exactly what I'm asking you. I haven't seen it, but I'm saying if he's not a cameraman, what business does he have being out? Obviously, he knows what the business is. He knows what the wrestlers do. We in, we out [of] the ring and if you see us coming, damn it, you better have your eyes ahead on the swivel and move the hell out the way. Otherwise, there might have been a spot or something that was going on because he was in the wrong place, you know. But I don't know. But I'll tell you what, I probably would have done the same thing," he said. "

Rikishi alleged that the former AEW crew member may be suing AEW and Moxley to ensure that he gets a good payday and nothing more. The incident in question happened on the May 10, 2023, edition of "AEW Dynamite," in the main event between Moxley and Kenny Omega.