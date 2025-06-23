Bully Ray Compares John Cena's WWE SmackDown Promo To CM Punk Pipebomb

On last Friday's edition of "SmackDown," John Cena put CM Punk through a table, climbed the turnbuckle, and proceeded to cut his version of a "pipebomb" promo. It was an entertaining callback to one of wrestling's greatest moments, where Punk aired his grievances about Cena and WWE as a whole back in 2011.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully ray speaks about the segment and how the fans are reacting to it.

"I can appreciate the genuine buying in to professional wrestling, where it's oh my God, the pipebomb was real. If the pipebomb was real, then what John Cena said the other night was just as real. Great, great piece of business, can't take anything away from it."

The segment has been lauded by most fans, as Cena's farewell run seems to have picked up a little momentum after a rocky start. One interesting thing that fans seem invested in is the change in crowd reaction to Cena during this run.

Following his historic heel turn at Elimination Chamber, Cena has gone from deafening boos to once again winning over the crowd, a consistent trend in his career.

Still, Ray believes the fans will continue to embrace Punk as a babyface in the feud.

"You think the fans are gonna turn on CM Punk? They didn't turn on CM Punk, they loved John Cena, there's a difference. Chanting for Cena is not chanting 'F you Punk'."

To many's surprise, Punk is not scheduled for "Raw" tonight. And with U.S. and middle east tensions rising, their match at Night of Champions could still be up in the air.

