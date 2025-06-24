Tommy Dreamer Says He's Always Been The 'Biggest Fan' Of This WWE NXT Star

Tommy Dreamer has praised the performance of "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail and has stated that he wants to see her as a babyface on the brand.

Dreamer, while analyzing the June 17 edition of "NXT," said that he is a huge fan of Hail and thoroughly enjoyed her match with Jaida Parker. He particularly liked the finish of the match, where Parker initially tapped out to Hail, but the referee didn't notice it, with Parker eventually getting the win after a hip attack.

"I got to tell you straight up, I've always been the biggest Thea Hail fan, And I love, love, loved — and I saw a Bully [Ray] tweet about it — the match that she had, and the finish was so different, so unique and I really, really enjoyed it," he said on "Busted Open." "And it gave her plausible deniability not to be like pissed."

Hail was previously a heel before returning to being a babyface, which Dreamer feels is the perfect fit for Hail's character.

"I hated her heel turn when she turned heel in NXT. I just think she's an amazing babyface. And I want to continue to see her be an amazing babyface," Dreamer added.

The match between Hail and Parker was an Evolution eliminator match, and Parker's win helped her progress to the final, where she will meet Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, and Izzi Dame in a four-way match. The winner of that match will earn a shot at the NXT Women's title at the Evolution PLE. The former Chase U member had been away from "NXT" for a few months but returned to the brand as a singles star back in April, and has had a number of singles matches since then.