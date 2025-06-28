AEW's Jeff Jarrett Felt Bad For Current WWE Star When Hulk Hogan Joined TNA

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has discussed how certain stars in TNA Wrestling had to play second fiddle after Hulk Hogan joined the promotion, one of them being WWE's AJ Styles.

Styles, along with Samoa Joe, was one of the main stars in the early years of TNA, but many of the original TNA stars had to play a supporting role to Hogan and co., which Jarrett talked about on "My World."

"I think AJ understood the mentality that, I don't want to say the grass isn't greener, but there's only a certain amount of spots in a roster period. No matter how you slice it and dice it, that you really have to figure out. And you know, AJ now is getting close to a 30-year career, and so if you're going to have longevity, you don't need to think just about next week, next month, or even next year. You kind of got to look for the long haul," he said.

Jarrett admitted that Styles was always reasonable in his contract discussions and revealed that "The Phenomenal One" always got a pay rise. The AEW star stated that Styles wanted to be pushed and marketed well, but that took a backseat following the arrival of Hulk Hogan to TNA.

"That's why I felt kind of bad for the guy when, you know, Hogan comes in and they're doing kind of the silly stuff. And I'm thinking if he wants to do all the silly stuff, non-AJ Styles stuff, hell, he could have gone to WWE and made a lot more money. But AJ kind of stuck to the brand, and during this time, I remember it in that he just wanted to be fair. He wanted us to be fair, and he wanted to be fair about it."

Jarrett believes Styles understood he had to build a brand for himself to stay in the industry for a long time, which is what he has achieved as he closes in on 30 years in the business.