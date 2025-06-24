Mark Henry Points To 'Symbolism' From WWE SmackDown Main Event Segment

Last Friday's "SmackDown" saw John Cena mirror the legendary pipebomb promo that was cut against him by one of his greatest rivals CM Punk in 2011. Cena took to the top turnbuckle while Punk lay in agony after being put through a table, and used the same outline that Punk did for his iconic speech.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talks about the effectiveness of the segment, and why those types of promos resonate with not just fans, but the talent backstage as well.

"He didn't do exactly what Punk did with sitting down and crossing your legs, but I love the fact that he went up to the top of the turnbuckle, and he sat down, and the way that they shot it, they framed it so it looked like you were looking more up at him," Henry said. "He looked right at the camera, hey I'm breaking the fourth wall. He's doing all of the things that we are told not to do. He rebelled against the system, he rebelled against what was taught to us all these years, and I thought that it was genius."

This feud between CM Punk and John Cena has successfully taken fans down memory lane and serves as a nice swan song to their epic rivalry, one that brought a lot of lapsed fans back to wrestling in 2011.

Henry continued to address the "SmackDown" segment with Bully Ray during the episode, noting how the fans are starting to get behind Cena during his farewell run with WWE.

