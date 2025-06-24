Rikishi Wants To See Daughter-In-Law Naomi Face This Top WWE Star

Longtime WWE star Naomi won her first Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this month, likely signaling a world title run in her future. Naomi's father-in-law, Rikishi, has a specific opponent in mind. Speaking on "Off The Top," Rikishi indicated his desire for Naomi to represent his family's legacy in a battle against another generational WWE star.

"I would really like to see her kind of go up against Charlotte Flair," Rikishi said. "It's kind of dynasty vs. dynasty. They're both athletic, they're both in tip-top, good shape. I think if it's built the right way, this could be a featured type of match for whatever big pay-per-view."

The WWE Hall of Famer hopes to see the match happen sooner rather than later, as he believes both women are healthy right now. Over the length of their careers, Naomi and Flair have only wrestled seven televised singles matches. Flair won five of the bouts, while two of the matches ended without a winner being declared.

"It'd be nice for her to win the women's title again, and what else is there for her to do?" Rikishi said of Naomi.

Reflecting on her Money in the Bank victory, Rikishi praised Naomi for the hard work she's put in over the years. Now that she's made it to such a prominent position on the roster, he predicted that things will only become more difficult, but he has no doubt Naomi can handle the pressure.

Asked if he'd name Flair as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Rikishi declined to do so, stating that there are others he'd put ahead of her. That includes WWE Hall of Famer Jackie, whom Rikishi wishes he could see perform at her athletic peak alongside today's generation of talent.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.