WWE Star Naomi Opens Up About Winning Money In The Bank Briefcase

WWE's Naomi has described the range of emotions she had after winning the 2025 women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and pointed out a major change that she has adopted in recent years that has helped her.

Naomi, on her recent appearance on "Busted Open," said that she was aware that things could change in the final minute heading into Money in the Bank, which is why she didn't want to get ahead of herself, and said that the win sunk in only after she grabbed the briefcase. She also detailed how she couldn't get emotional after winning it, as she wanted to remain in character.

"Even that day and everything leading up to it, and in my own mind, I knew I earned this moment and I deserved it, but I still wasn't psyching myself up or telling myself until I wrapped my fingers around this handle," she said. "In that moment, the funny thing, it took so much to hold back my tears at that moment. I finally let it release when I had the after-show with Big E. It was important that I stayed true to who the character Naomi is, at this time and moment."

She explained that staying in character was difficult at that time, as she realized what a special moment it was after the trials and tribulations she experienced over the years.

"But that part was really hard, 'cause I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I've finally did it.' This is a year in the making for me, to my return, wanting to really make the best use of my time here, and not be too — I've always cared, but be a little more assertive and aggressive," she added.

Naomi conceded that she wasn't assertive or aggressive during her early days in WWE, but understands the importance of it now.