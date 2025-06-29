Elektra Lopez Remembers Near Miss With WWE Main Roster

In "WWE NXT," Legado Del Fantasma consisted of Elektra Lopez, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. When the faction received a promotion to WWE's main roster in October 2022, however, Lopez remained in "NXT," while the rest of the members moved to "SmackDown" alongside Zelina Vega. During a recent interview with "Muscle Memory," Lopez reflected on the series of events that led up to that moment.

"We were told after Santos had his final match with Tony D'Angelo, we were all going up to the main roster," Lopez said. "That was in August, so for those few months, we were just waiting to get the call to find out when we were going to officially be going up and what brand we would be on. Finally in October, we get a call on a Wednesday that all of us are going to be going up onto SmackDown, debuting that Friday. I got all my travel, everything. That Thursday, it was about three hours before my flight was taking off, I was checked in and everything. I get a phone call from somebody and they told me that unfortunately I wasn't going to be going up with the boys."

According to Lopez, that last-minute phone call left her without a legitimate explanation behind the change in course. As such, she double checked with another undisclosed source that was indeed the new plan, which it was. Subsequent reports indicated that Vega replaced Lopez due to having more in-ring experience, which would provide greater benefit to B-Fab, one of Legado Del Fantasma's future, less-experienced opponents.

After another year in "NXT," Lopez finally made her move up to WWE's main roster by reuniting with Escobar, who had formed a new iteration of LDF alongside Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. In February 2025, WWE released Lopez from her contract.

