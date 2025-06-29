Former WWE Star Tegan Nox Contemplates Possible Return In The Future

Since being released from WWE this past November, Nixon Newell, formerly known as Tegan Nox, has expressed her frustrations with the lack of bookings she's received since her 90-day non-compete clause expired at the beginning of the year. Newell has mostly continued to wrestle in ATTACK! Pro Wrestling in her home country of the United Kingdom, but when asked if she would consider a return to WWE in the future, the 30-year-old explained that there's other promotions on her bucket list that she rather wrestle for.

"The door I hope is always open but right now, I want to wrestle everywhere and anywhere. Like yes, WWE's cool and I was lucky enough, fortunately enough to have done it twice, but there's so many incredible companies out there right now, like TNA, like AEW, like MLW, GCW, all these places that I want to go before I even think about going back there, cause it could be true that the WWE could not be for me ... I want to wrestle places that want me and right now they don't." She said on "Busted Open Radio."

After suffering a severe knee injury in 2019 that required numerous surgeries, Newell returned to "WWE NXT" where she would spend the next two years wrestling the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. In late 2021, she would be let go from the company but would return a year later on "WWE SmackDown" and was primarily a main roster star until she was released again last fall.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.