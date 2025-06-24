Kacy Catanzaro, FKA Katana Chance, Gets Treatment For Injury She Suffered During In Run

Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance in WWE, recently received treatment for a broken nose she sustained while still working in the company. The recently released star posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday, showing a side-by-side comparison of herself now, with her nose wrapped in bandages, including one across her mouth, alongside a bloody photo of when the injury occurred. In the post, Catanzaro asked for "binge worthy" shows to watch as she recovers alongside the announcement that "she finally got her broken nose fixed," with a hands-up in celebration emoji.

The former "American Ninja Warrior" contestant suffered the break during a July 2024 episode of "WWE Raw" during a match where Zoey Stark hit her with the Z-360, according WrestlingNews.Co. Catanzaro was teaming with her tag team partner Kayden Carter and Lyra Valkyria against "Pure Fusion Collective's" Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville.

Catanzaro, Carter, and Baszler were released at the beginning of May in a slew of cuts that also included Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai. Catanzaro initially joined WWE in 2017 but took a hiatus from the company due to a back injury in August 2019. She made a surprise return during a "WWE NXT" battle royal at the beginning of 2020. During her time in WWE, she held both the WWE Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Carter.