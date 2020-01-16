- This week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network featured a look back at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event, and two matches taped before the show - Dave Mastiff vs. Kassius Ohno and Joseph Conners vs. A-Kid. Above are highlights from the matches and below is the look back at Takeover.

You can click here for our detailed recap of this week's NXT UK episode.

- WWE stock was up 2.78% today, closing at $63.80 per share. Today's high was $64.45 and the low was $62.85.

- As noted last night at this link, Kacy Catanzaro returned to NXT action during the women's Battle Royal main event, which saw Bianca Belair win to earn a "Takeover: Portland" title shot from NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Catanzaro's WWE status and future had been up in the air since the fall of 2019, but she returned to action just one day after her 30th birthday.

Catanzaro took to Twitter today with her first public comments since returning.

"You guys are.. THE BEST! [loudly crying face emoji] [person raising hands emoji]. Thank you for the continued support!," she wrote back to the NXT United fans.

Kacy also responded to a tweet from NXT's Josiah Williams and wrote, "Thank you!! So good to be back!"

Another fan tweeted on how Catanzaro told the NXT Arena crowd that she missed them on Wednesday night. She replied, "I definitely missed the NXT Universe."

She later posted a photo from a new shoot and captioned it with, "Oh hey [waving hand emoji] I'm back."

