Backstage Report Suggests New Music Incoming For This WWE Top Star

Wrestlers' entrance music is a hot topic of conversation amongst fans, in WWE in particular, more often than not, and according to Bryan Alvarez on Tuesday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," a top star on "WWE Raw" may be getting a new tune to replace one that fans often sing along to in live crowds. According to Alvarez, WWE is working on new music for Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins.

Rollins' current song, titled "The Vision," replaced his popular song fans knew simply as "Burn It Down," and Alvarez argued it's part of what helped turn Rollins babyface, and now, "The Visionary" is a heel alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer argued that it doesn't matter if fans cheer or boo Rollins, or sing along to his song, he's over, and he said that's fine. On Monday's episode of "Raw," fans in Columbus, Ohio didn't seem to be singing his song very loudly, but Alvarez didn't bring up the crowd or if they inspired any change.

Changes in WWE star's entrance music is always a hot topic of discussion, and often debate, due to WWE's contract with music production group Def Rebel. The group is responsible for many theme song changes, including, most recently, Jordynne Grace's song on "WWE NXT." When fans heard the change, which was made reportedly due to the fact Grace owns the rights to the song, as well as its similarities to another theme, they began to chant "Fire Def Rebel" in the WWE Performance Center. The divisive group did, however, produce Rollins' current fan-favorite theme.