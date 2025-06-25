Report: Two New Sets Of AEW Tag Team Titles Have Sat On The Shelf For A Year

As the All Elite Wrestling roster continues to expand, so do the championships available to them. In some cases, though, those titles simply sit on the shelf.

According to Mark O'Brien of Bodyslam.net, two sets of tag team titles have stayed put behind the scenes, one of them being the AEW Inter-Generational Tag Team Championships. These titles, meant for "father and son" duos, were reportedly made quite a while ago, with the likes of Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, Billy Gunn (aka "Daddy Ass") and Anthony Bowens, and members of the former Jurassic Express slated to be in the respective championship picture. This title scene was also said to prospectively involve some real-life father-son pairs – Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton as well as Kevin Von Erich and either Marshall or Ross Von Erich.

The outlet added that creative plans initially called for Cage and Wayne to wrestle The Hurt Syndicate in a title match, resulting in a familial betrayal between the former pair. Currently, Wayne holds the ROH World Television Championship. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin carry the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere in its women's division, AEW reportedly created Women's Tag Team Championships nearly a year ago, the same time in which the AEW Inter-Generational Tag Team Championships were made. As of now, there is no word on whether these or the men's specialty tag titles will finally be introduced to AEW television. Several members of the women's locker room, including Nyla Rose, have pushed for tag titles within their division, though to no success yet.