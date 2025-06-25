Ex-WWE Star Shotzi Comments On Potentially Going To AEW, Working With Mercedes Mone

Following the expiration of her WWE contract, Shotzi Blackheart has made a return to the independent scene, including appearances in GCW and California's Hoodslam promotion. Sitting down for an interview with "Podcast Heat Wrestling," Blackheart revealed whether or not she aspires to perform in AEW along with the indies.

"I mean, come on. AEW is one of the top wrestling companies in the world. Why wouldn't I want to be in AEW?" Blackheart said. "It's just such a silly question to me and I don't know why it shocks people if I say that I want to be there. I want to wrestle everywhere."

For Blackheart, the biggest appeal of wrestling in AEW would be the level of creative freedom it offers its performers. Plus, even if she were to sign with the promotion and didn't regularly get used on TV, she'd happily continue to work the independent scene just as she's doing now.