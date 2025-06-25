Ex-WWE Star Shotzi Comments On Potentially Going To AEW, Working With Mercedes Mone
Following the expiration of her WWE contract, Shotzi Blackheart has made a return to the independent scene, including appearances in GCW and California's Hoodslam promotion. Sitting down for an interview with "Podcast Heat Wrestling," Blackheart revealed whether or not she aspires to perform in AEW along with the indies.
"I mean, come on. AEW is one of the top wrestling companies in the world. Why wouldn't I want to be in AEW?" Blackheart said. "It's just such a silly question to me and I don't know why it shocks people if I say that I want to be there. I want to wrestle everywhere."
For Blackheart, the biggest appeal of wrestling in AEW would be the level of creative freedom it offers its performers. Plus, even if she were to sign with the promotion and didn't regularly get used on TV, she'd happily continue to work the independent scene just as she's doing now.
Shotzi Blackheart vs. 'Timeless' Toni Storm
When it comes to specific performers that fans would like to see Blackheart match up against, Mina Shirakawa and "Timeless" Toni Storm are two names that were mentioned. Blackheart would love to work with Shirakawa and especially Storm, as the two have plenty of history together.
"I've loved her ever since I met her back on the indies," Blackheart said of Storm. "We did NXT together. We were on the main roster together. We actually got called up the same day, so I shared a lot of really awesome moments [and] some tough moments with her."
Blackheart marveled at how Storm has been able to completely reinvent herself over the past several years, and she doesn't believe there's anyone better on the mic right now, man or woman. Although she'd love to wrestle Storm, Blackheart said she'd be even more excited to have the AEW star cut a promo against her.
Shotzi hopes to wrestle Mercedes Mone again
Another AEW performer that Blackheart hopes to meet again is Mercedes Mone. The two previously tangled on the WWE main roster, back when Mone was still known as Sasha Banks. A lot has changed since then, and Blackheart hopes to test herself against Mone again.
"Every time I get in the ring with her, I grow," Blackheart stated. "She's grown so much since joining AEW, so I want to see what this new version of Mercedes Mone is. Yeah. I want to go toe-to-toe with her."
Blackheart and Mone have met in both singles and tag matches before. Coincidentally, one of their "WWE SmackDown" tag bouts saw Banks team up with Storm to face Blackheart and Charlotte Flair. Perhaps most notably, Blackheart faced Banks in a 2021 singles match that lasted more than 10 minutes, although Banks eventually pulled out the win. If it's up to Blackheart, the two will wrestle again soon, whether it's in AEW or elsewhere.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Podcast Heat Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.