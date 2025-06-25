AEW Star MVP Addresses Bad Circumstances Of TNA Departure, 'Bulls***' From 1 Person

Montel Vontavious Porter, or MVP, has spent time in every major wrestling promotion since starting his career in the early 2000s, and things haven't always ended on the best note. Speaking on his podcast, "Marking Out," MVP discussed the end of his TNA run, back when the company was still known as Impact Wrestling. According to MVP, it was an acrimonious departure.

"I left Impact under terrible circumstances," MVP stated. "Some really bulls*** with management, one person in particular."

Although MVP neglected to go into detail, and he's had several stints with the promotion, he's likely referring to the end of his 2014 and 2015 run. He was under contract into 2016, but MVP was reportedly given his early release after advocating for TNA to sign Hernandez, only for it to be discovered that Hernandez signed the agreement while he was still under contract with Lucha Underground. This was part of a long series of contract issues experienced by Lucha Underground talent before the company fully dissolved. Based on that, it's not clear which member of TNA management MVP had an issue with.

In 2017, MVP shared his thoughts on TNA by stating that the company was a positive thing for the industry, though one that had been consistently held back by mismanagement. He'd later go on to have another run in WWE, which included the creation of the Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The three men are now together once again in AEW, where they've been performing as The Hurt Syndicate.

As for TNA, the company has experienced an upswing in popularity over the last several years, boosted by a working partnership with WWE. Its next big event, TNA Slammiversary, is scheduled for July 20 at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

