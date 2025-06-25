Backstage Update On WWE Production Staffers Reportedly Stranded In Qatar Airport

With a precarious ceasefire in effect between Iran and Israel, WWE is still presenting Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The war between Israel and Iran had led to much of the airspace over the Persian Gulf being restricted, and the restrictions led to various WWE employees being stranded in Qatar, as Iran was bombing US military targets in the country.

According to PWInsider, the stranded employees have finally made it to Saudi Arabia, where they will be joined by some of the WWE roster shortly. Instead of the usual itinerary, where the entire roster flies over together, several talents are reportedly taking other flights from different cities. As it stands, WWE is set to hold a kickoff event in Riyadh, before broadcasting "WWE SmackDown" from the kingdom. "SmackDown" will air live internationally, but will air on tape delay in America, where it will be broadcast at its usual 8 pm Eastern on the USA Network.

During the conflict between Iran and Israel, WWE never made any indication that the event would be moved from the area. The company reportedly felt there was too much on the line, what with next year's Royal Rumble emanating from the kingdom, and Night of Champions is the only Saudi Arabian event of the year, and thus the last chance for the company to promote the Royal Rumble with the actual roster in attendance.

Night of Champion will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against CM Punk, as well as the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which will see Cody Rhodes face Randy Orton in the men's finals, while Asuka will face Jade Cargill in the women's finals.