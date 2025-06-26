WINC Watchlist: WWE Night Of Champions

Night of Champions technically dates back to 2007, but it was "Vengeance: Night of Champions" back then and it's strongly associated with one of the worst things to ever happen in wrestling history, so we're just going to say the first Night of Champions was the first standalone one in 2008! One of the most notable matches that first standalone year pit Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, a heel who was feuding with Shawn Michaels at the time, against a "mystery opponent," who was revealed to be Kofi Kingston. Kingston had just been picked in WWE.com's supplemental draft to go to "WWE Raw" from "WWE ECW," where he had only just debuted that year. Night of Champions 2008 is when Kingston received his first-ever championship shot and won, defeating Jericho with the Trouble in Paradise to secure the gold.

Jericho came out before their match to showboat around alongside Lance Cade, who had Jericho's back at ringside, though he stood ominously by the time keeper's area throughout the match rather than interfering throughout the bout. Michaels would make an appearance toward the end of the match, though Jericho initially said "The Heartbreak Kid" wouldn't be in attendance, due an eye injury. In the weeks leading up to Night of Champions, Jericho Marty Jannetty'ed Michaels through the Jerichitron 3000 during an episode "The Highlight Reel," Jericho's in-ring talk show.

It was a returning Michaels who would cost Jericho the match when he came through the crowd and delivered a Sweet Chin Music to Cade at ringside. Michaels then jumped up on the apron, distracting Jericho, causing him to break his Walls of Jericho submission on Kingston, who capitalized with the Trouble in Paradise to defeat "Y2J." While Kingston ran off with the gold, Michaels and Jericho would continue their feud and brawl on the entrance ramp.

The Night of Champions match was notable and makes it onto our watchlist, because if there was no Kingston Intercontinental Championship victory, there may never have been Kofi-Mania and the raucous support behind him to get the star to his first WWE Championship years later at WrestleMania 35, or even Kingston becoming part of the most successful trio in WWE history in the New Day. Kingston may have only held the IC title for less than two months, and he lost it in an intergender tag team match at SummerSlam alongside Mickie James against Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella, but his first taste of gold cemented him as an up-and-coming star at the time who would go on to do bigger and better things.

