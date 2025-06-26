Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans For Recently Returned Ex-AEW Star Aleister Black

Since making his return to the company in April, Aleister Black has appeared consistently on "WWE SmackDown," where he has yet to lose a singles match. While his multi-man record isn't quite as strong, it seems there are big plans in the works for Black, based on a new report from PWInsider Elite.

According to the outlet, Black is currently in a similar situation to Damian Priest several years ago, with word getting out that he's popular among the creative team and there are plans to move him up the card. People within WWE are said to be happy both with Black's merchandise sales as well as his in-ring and promo work. As a result, Black has been interacting with some of the promotion's top stars, with bigger things to come.

Priest was elevated through his storyline with The Judgment Day, and though he's no longer part of that group, he remains an important figure on the roster. After defeating Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, Priest failed to advance past the first round of this year's King of the Ring tournament. He most recently appeared on last week's "SmackDown," where he was seen offering support to R-Truth (AKA Ron Killings) backstage.

Black was involved in that same segment, as Killings had just interrupted Black's entrance and attacked his planned opponent in an effort to gain the attention of John Cena. Priest was able to convince Black to leave Killings alone, but it's doubtful the issue has been put to rest entirely. Based on the backstage report, this could be the way WWE opts to work Black into the main event scene, with Priest conceivably positioned as his next major opponent.