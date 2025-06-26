Cody Rhodes Says Kevin Owens Helped Him Make List Of People To Face After Leaving WWE

When Cody Rhodes asked for his WWE release in 2016, he didn't know exactly what he was walking out to. The son of Dusty Rhodes, Cody had spent his entire career with WWE and hadn't been familiar with the independent scene. However, he soon posted a picture showing a handwritten list of names. It was all the wrestlers Rhodes intended to face outside of WWE, and according to Rhodes on the latest "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," it was Kevin Owens who helped him construct the list.

"When I left, I didn't really ask anyone other than you, 'Hey, how would you map this out?'" Rhodes said to Owens. "I remember talking to you about the list. ... It [was] kind of this symbol where we mobilized a fanbase to say, 'Hey, I'm doing something.' It's not just, 'Stay tuned to the next chapter. I'm not done yet. Can't wait 'til you see what I do next.' No, it was a promise."

Owens complimented Rhodes on the idea of the list, as it served multiple purposes. By including people like "The Miracle" Mike Bennett, whom Owens described as a great wrestler but not the biggest name on the indies, Rhodes was able to get fans excited for a match that they might not otherwise have sought out. When it came time for Owens to contribute to the list, he wound up encouraging Rhodes to omit more names than he recommended.

"I think I remember telling you, 'You shouldn't put that one on there," Owens joked.

Owens also offered Rhodes a wide range of additional advice, including on how to price out his appearances and merchandise. The WWE star encouraged Rhodes to charge promoters a fair price to ensure he could build a continuous working relationship rather than "robbing the bank" for a larger short-term profit.

