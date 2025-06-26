John Cena Says WWE Farewell Tour Has Pivoted Multiple Times In Response To The Fans

There's just half a year left before John Cena retires from professional wrestling, and he's currently in the midst of his first run as a heel since the early days of his career. Many WWE fans would agree that Cena's heel run has been rocky, with some memorable promos mixed in with a few questionable decisions. Sitting down with Collider for a recent interview, Cena was asked how much of this final year was planned in advance rather than booked short-term.

"There is no more adaptable form of storytelling than WWE," Cena responded. "WWE can change a story as it happens live, and I think you're seeing so far over the farewell tour dates — the 18 of 36 so far — we've made a ton of pivots, a ton of pivots right there in the moment."

He stated that these changes were decided upon because of audience reaction, though Cena didn't go into detail as far as what he was referencing. Now that he's in the back half of his last year, Cena predicted that audiences will start having a different reaction to his appearances. While he didn't outright say it, this could hint at another turn in Cena's near future, this time back to a babyface.

"If you ever had a voice to use, if you ever wanted to say something, I hate to use my own cliche but the time is now," Cena continued. "I look forward to the road ahead, because the audience is going to dictate the direction we go."

As of now, Cena holds the Undisputed WWE Championship and remains a heel. His next challenger will be decided in the finals of this year's King of the Ring tournament, pitting Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton at WWE Clash of Champions this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Collider with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.