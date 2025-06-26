Kevin Owens On WWE Tag Team Title Reign With Sami Zayn: 'We Had A Bit Of A S*** Run'

Kevin Owens recently made some surprising comments about his time as tag team champion with Sami Zayn. Speaking on Cody Rhodes' YouTube show "What Do You Wanna Talk About?", Owens was brutally honest about how their championship run went after they won the titles from The Usos.

Owens and Zayn had one of the biggest moments at WrestleMania 39 when they defeated The Usos in the main event to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. It was an emotional victory that fans had been waiting for, especially after their long friendship and rivalry storyline.

However, according to Owens, things didn't go as well as everyone hoped once they became champions. He admitted that their title reign didn't live up to the high standards set by The Usos, who had an incredible run with the belts.

"We had a bit of a s*** run. I remember before we won the titles, we kept saying, we just hope we can live up to the Usos, what the Usos did. And we didn't. But our role as Tag Team Champions at the time was closing out 'Raw.' 'Raw's a long show, 3 hours, make sure they're [the fans] awake by the end. And, dude, watch that bit. We wrestled Judgment Day about 17 times in a row. We had them rocking every time. And 95% of that credit for that goes to Sami," Owens explained.

Even though Owens felt their championship run wasn't great overall, he praised how they handled their matches on "Raw." As tag team champions, Owens and Zayn were often given the job of closing out the three-hour show with exciting matches to keep fans interested until the very end.

Unfortunately, Owens suffered a setback with a serious injury. He recently provided new details on the frustrating neck injury.

