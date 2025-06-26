Backstage Reason For Chelsea Green's Brief WWE Absence Prior To SmackDown Return

On June 13, Chelsea Green suggested to "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis that due to her difficulty in finding a flight to Lexington, Kentucky, the site of the blue brand's television episode, he should reschedule her first-round Queen of the Ring tournament match. Instead, Aldis decided to replace Green with Alba Fyre, a member of her Secret Hervice. According to a new report, this move actually came as a result of a medical issue on Green's end.

Per Fightful Select, Green had battled a sinus infection that caused hearing loss and a trip to the emergence room. As such, Green did not travel to the respective "SmackDown" and WWE officials created the aforementioned angle to explain her absence. Green reappeared the following week thanks to a quick recovery, which WWE producers reportedly complimented.

In Green's absence, Fyre took on Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Candice LeRae in a fatal-four-way, with Bliss emerging victorious. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion went on to face Asuka in the Queen of the Ring semi-finals on June 20, but fell short.

The same night, Green returned to action in a losing effort against Flair while wearing a protective face mask for her previously broken nose. Fightful clarified that Green's sinus infection was not related to her broken nose, which she sustained during a WWE Women's United States Championship match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Green initially lost the Women's US Title to Zelina Vega on the first "SmackDown" after WrestleMania 41, putting her inaugural reign to an end at 132 days.