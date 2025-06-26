Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez Provide Updates On Long List Of Injured WWE Stars

Many WWE superstars are on the shelf with injuries this summer, including the likes of Liv Morgan and Chad Gable. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez ran down the list of injured stars, starting with Chad Gable.

"Chad Gable is going to require shoulder surgery...It appears he's going to be out for a while," Alvarez said. Dave Meltzer said that it could be up to six months of recovery for Gable.

"Dominik Mysterio has a minor injury...It's a rib injury but he's not going to be out for very long," Meltzer said, noting that Mysterio will likely not be stripped of the WWE Intercontinental Championship. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is also set for shoulder surgery, likely meaning Raquel Rodriguez will get a new partner, much like when Jade Cargill or Sonya Deville were injured. "On the [WWE Women's Tag team Title] side, they'll probably go with Roxanne [Perez] and Raquel Rodriguez...They've already started to set that one up on 'Raw' pretty much."

As for Kevin Owens, the former WWE Universal Champion is supposed to get surgery to repair his injured neck, but still has not been able to have the procedure.

"They're looking at mid-July...He said that everything had been fine until about a week ago," Alvarez said, noting that Owens was beginning to have spinal cord injury symptoms. "Pain in the neck, going down the arm, legs not really responding."

Gable and Morgan's injuries are the ones that seem to have thrown plans into the most disarray, as Gable's El Grande Americano character was a central part of the WWE/AAA partnership, while Morgan's injury has thrown the WWE Evolution 2 card into chaos.