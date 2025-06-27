WWE Champ John Cena Gives Definitive Answer On Whether He Prefers Acting Or Wrestling

John Cena is one of the few pro wrestlers who have been successful both in the ring and on the silver screen, but despite his success in films, wrestling remains his first love.

Cena recently answered fan questions at the Fan Expo Dallas 2025, where he was asked by a young fan which he likes more between pro wrestling and acting. In response, Cena asked the fans what they think is the right answer, to which they replied that it could possibly be acting, as Cena may not get hurt. Cena quipped that he gets criticized often in reviews for movies he has been a part of.

The Undisputed WWE Champion then gave his verdict, plainly stating that he loves wrestling more than acting and isn't worried that his honesty might cost him some acting roles.

"You know, in acting, they hurt your feelings a lot too, though. I don't know if you've seen some of my stuff or read the reviews. They will hurt your feelings," joked Cena. "To be quite honest — and this is not a knock. I don't think this is going to lose me any movie jobs because I do give my all to every opportunity I have — just like we're here today, I'm trying to answer all your questions. I love wrestling so much more. So much more. There's no denying the magic in an arena for a live WWE broadcast. I love wrestling so much more, and I'm fine saying that. And if that knocks me out of the movie business, I'll be accountable for saying that."

Cena dedicated his younger years to making it in the pro wrestling business and had to endure some hard times, going as far as living in his car to achieve his dream.