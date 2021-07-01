John Cena recently sat down for an interview with The U.S. Sun to promote his new film F9, which is the latest film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

During the interview Cena revealed he had been living in his car after he left Massachusetts to go to Los Angeles in order to pursue his ambition to be a bodybuilder. Cena opened up about being homeless for a period of time.

“I slept in my car for a while, which happened to be a very roomy 1991 Lincoln Town Car,” recalled Cena. “I had my clothes in the trunk and I slept in the back seat.”

At the time, Cena had a job at a gym, but that job was not enough to support his costs of living. Cena recalled the monotony of his life during that time.

“I’d wake up, use the locker rooms and the shower and repeat the process all over again,” said Cena.

When Cena had left home to pursue his dreams in L.A., Cena’s dad, John Cena Sr., did not believe that his son would be successful. He thought that his son would return home quickly. But John Cena was not willing to give up.

“Dad told me I would be home with my tail between my legs in two weeks,” remembered Cena. “Sure enough, I went through my resources quickly and had to think on my feet. I didn’t want to go home crying.”

It was after a fellow trainer at Cena’s gym suggested he go into pro wrestling that Cena was able to eventually find his calling. After being a consistent presence on WWE T.V. for over 15 years and becoming a 16-time World Champion, Cena would later go on to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Cena has since drawn comparisons to The Rock, due to both having gone from wrestling to become an actor. Those comparisons grew even more after Cena joined the Fast & Furious franchise, which The Rock himself joined in 2011. There has been speculation of a potential film starring both Cena and The Rock, which Cena himself has touched on.

“That would be entertaining to watch, and unbelievable to be a part of,” said Cena.

In addition to being a star in F9, which did big box office numbers in its opening weekend, Cena is also set to star as Peacemaker in the upcoming film The Suicide Squad. That film is currently set to release in theaters on August 6 of this year and also stars talents such as Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis, among others.

Cena is expected to return to the ring for WWE once fans are back in arenas at full capacity. There have been rumors that Cena will return on the July 16 episode of SmackDown to buildup a potential main event match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but those plans have yet to be confirmed.

