WWE Women's US Champion Zelina Vega Names Potential Dream Opponents For Evolution 2

WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega is looking forward to the upcoming Evolution PLE, and has named a few stars she would like to get in the ring with at the PLE.

Vega recently spoke on the "Lightweights Podcast," where she named a few stars that she loves getting in the ring with, and shortlisted a few that would be great opponents for her at the all-women's PLE. She began by naming WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, whom she has never faced in a singles match, to another star whom she has wrestled multiple times and has great chemistry with — Asuka, as potential opponents.

"So, that's such a hard question because I like wrestling different people for different things. Of course, I'd love to wrestle like Trish, you know? I love Trish. That's like my first gut instinct, but then at the same time, I would love to have another match with Asuka. Something about her specifically, like, there's — just whenever we get in the ring together, it just feels like butter. She is just so smooth with everything, and I feel like we can really build something. So I think any kind of match with Asuka would be super, super fun."

Vega also believes that she has great chemistry in the ring with Rhea Ripley, while naming the likes of Piper Niven, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky as other possible opponents.

"I'd say like my favorite people to wrestle really is Rhea 'cause she's like, you know, she's my perfect opposite, you know," she said. "So definitely Rhea, Asuka, Piper, too. I love wrestling, Piper. I love wrestling Bianca and Iyo. So, like that's like my five."

Later in the podcast, the Women's United States Champion also named former WWE stars AJ Lee — whom she portrayed in the "Fighting with My Family" film – and Paige as two other stars that she would love to face in WWE.