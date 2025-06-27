Former TNA World Champ Reportedly In Contract Year

Following several departures, TNA Wrestling has added a number of new names to its roster in recent months. Looking ahead, more existing TNA contracts are said to be up this year, one of which belongs to the current TNA International Champion.

According to Fightful Select, Steve Maclin is approaching the end of his current TNA deal as it expires in December 2025. Back in April, Maclin solidified himself as the first ever TNA International Champion by defeating Eric Young and AJ Francis at TNA Unbreakable. Due to Young not being pinned in the matter, Maclin then met him for a one-on-one rematch at TNA Rebellion, with Maclin retaining the International Championship. As of now, there is no word on whether Maclin will re-sign with TNA.

The 38-year-old joined TNA in 2021, just months after his exit from WWE. In the years following, he became a regular fixture for TNA, so much so that he made a run as TNA/Impact World Champion in 2023. During that time, Maclin successfully defended the title against PCO and Rhino, both of whom have since left TNA. In his current reign as TNA International Champion, Maclin has additionally bested the likes of Matt Cardona and Mance Warner.

Like Maclin, Fightful added that a number of other talent contracts are up in the late months of 2025. One of the already confirmed cases is that of former TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy, who each inked a one-year deal with the company that would carry them from December 2024 until December 2025. Next month, Matt and Jeff will have a chance to regain tag team gold at TNA Slammiversary.