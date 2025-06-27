Rhea Ripley Comments On Having To Adjust To Zoey Stark Injury In Real Time On WWE Raw

Last month, Zoey Stark suffered a brutal knee injury during a Money In The Bank Qualifying Match on "WWE Raw" against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, forcing her to be pulled from the contest immediately. This meant Ripley and Sane needed to perform a singles match on the fly, with both women doing their best to deliver in the ring despite Stark leaving unexpectedly. Ripley would eventually pickup the win, but in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," she explained feeling pressure to finish the match now that it was no longer a Triple Threat.

"It's such a stressful thing going out there and being on live television where anything could really happen. We've seen injuries happen, Zoey Stark, she got injured and Kairi [Sane] and I had to go out there and have a singles match when we were supposed to have a Triple Threat, and it was Kairi's first match back within months ... and I haven't wrestled Kairi since an "NXT" house show. So it's like, okay, how do we do this on live television? If we stuff up, no one's getting blamed but us. They're not gonna blame anyone else. We're the two in there and we're the two going at it on live television, we gotta put this stuff together."

Ripley shared that she often deals with anxiety as a performer, stating that she's endured several panic attacks during her time in WWE, but continues to open up about her struggles to help others who may be going through the same personal troubles.

