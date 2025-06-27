WWE Women's US Champion Zelina Vega Reflects On Being First-Ever Queen Of The Ring

In 2021, Zelina Vega defeated Piper Niven at Crown Jewel to become the first woman to win the Queen Of The Ring Tournament. In a recent appearance on the "Lightweights Podcast," the Women's United States Champion reflected on being given the honor to wear the crown, and opened up about her conversation with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon before winning the tournament.

"As far as like the history books go, I will always be the first one and that's insane to me cause I didn't expect that. I really didn't." Vega said. "Vince had walked by me at one point, and mind you, we don't really talk that much ... he walked by me and he was just like 'How do you think you'd look with a crown?' ... I was like, 'I think I'd look cool right?' I just looked at him and he was like 'Yeah I think so.'" She explained. "That was the only conversation that we had about it and then all of a sudden like next thing I know I'm going to Saudi and again, I don't believe it until the bell is rung and I hear my name and they present it to me, that's the only time I'm like 'Okay it's real.'"

Vega continued to explain that the top three moments of her career have been becoming Queen Of The Ring, her match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash, and defeating Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's United States Championship. This Saturday, Jade Cargill and Asuka will compete in the finals of the 2025 Queen Of The Ring Tournament to crown the third ever winner of the competition in WWE history.

