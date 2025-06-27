WWE Late Night Special Announced For SummerSlam 2025 Weekend, Featuring A Familiar Name

In early August, WWE will take over New Jersey for "WWE SmackDown" and two nights of SummerSlam. Amongst the festivities will also be an evening special complete with laughs and roasts.

Per a WWE press release, fans will have the opportunity to attend the "WWE Late Night Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe," which emanates from the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey. This non-televised comedy event will be include controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and a lineup of WWE Superstars yet to be announced. WWE is teasing additional appearances from top comics and entertainers.

"WWE Late Night" will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 11pm ET, the same day as night one of SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. So far, WWE has prepared the stage for two matches at SummerSlam, both of which involve the King and Queen of the Ring tournament winners facing the world champions of their respective brands. While Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton square off in the KOTR finals at WWE Night of Champion this weekend, Jade Cargill and Asuka will close out the QOTR tournament.

Hinchcliffe is a familiar face to the WWE Universe, having previously hosted "The Roast of WrestleMania" at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend. That event featured appearances from Paul Heyman, Nia Jax, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and other WWE stars. Pre-sale tickets for "WWE Late Night" go live on the morning of Monday, June 30 through Ticketmaster. General ticket sales will follow on July 1.